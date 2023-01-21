January 21, 2023

MASCOT OF THE ANOINTED: Every question we asked climate activist Greta Thunberg at the World Economic Forum. Our team had the opportunity to ask Greta Thunberg the difficult questions the mainstream media refuses to ask.

In total, our team asked the activist around 75 difficult questions. While we were mostly met with a heavy dose of sarcasm, strange smirks and awkward laughter, Thunberg did answer a few of our questions, telling us that she is the one who runs her social media accounts, doesn’t have a PR firm backing her and that she’s not a climate expert.

More: “Greta Thunberg, you know the name. She’s a young lady, a girl, really. And she is the face of the climate movement. Except the thing is, she’s not actually that young anymore. I mean, listen, I wish I was just 20 like she is, but she is 20. That’s not a teenager anymore. It’s certainly not a girl. Although meeting her in person today reminded me of how physically small she is. And I don’t know if it’s a medical condition or just a particularly unique look, but she truly looks like someone who is 12 or 13.”

(Classical reference in headline.)