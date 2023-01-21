January 21, 2023

MICHAEL BARONE: Time for Truth and Reconciliation on the Russia Collusion Hoax.

In his review of Twitter files, reporter Matt Taibbi, whose roots are on the political Left, admitted that this charge was baseless. And so did left-leaning Twitter executives, in private, even at the time it was first made.

In response, Taibbi has called for a “truth and reconciliation process.” Sounding like David Brooks, he writes, “The country is currently paralyzed by distrust of media that runs so deep that it prevents real dialogue.” Then he goes where Brooks and his employer refuse to go, “That situation can’t be resolved until the corporate press swallows its pride and admits the clock has finally run out on its seven years of loony Russia conspiracies.”

Those on Brooks’ side have constantly made the valid point that Trump’s election denials poison the political atmosphere and cast doubt on the legitimacy of the government’s leaders.

Exactly the same valid point can be made about those on his side for their election denial and promotion of the Russia collusion hoax. They made governance more difficult for an administration headed by an unusually erratic and unusually inexperienced president. In so doing, they made the country suffer.

It’s time for them, as it has been time for Trump, to confess error and apologize. Are you game, David?