January 21, 2023

ERICK ERICKSON: The Domestic Terror Attacks You Haven’t Heard About.

Two days ago, the same group of white nationalists shot a police officer in Atlanta and are now pledging revenge after the shooter himself died in return fire.

Amazingly, the national media has not covered this ongoing series of attacks. The white nationalists even stormed into a fire station and attacked the firefighters, and vandalized the fire station.

Actually, it would be amazing if white nationalists did all that. But they didn’t. It was, instead, an ANTIFA-affiliated group with ties to organizations that, in turn, have ties to Stacey Abrams and various progressive activists.

These terrorists are almost all from outside Georgia. They came into the state pledging to stop the development of a police training facility in DeKalb County, Georgia. The 89 acres of land is owned by the City of Atlanta and had been a prison farm. Atlanta wants to turn it into a training facility and thinks better training will help build a better, more stable police force.