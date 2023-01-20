January 20, 2023

WHERE IT BELONGS: Joe Manchin’s West Virginia Approval is in the Toilet.

After selling out West Virginia energy workers by voting for President Joe Biden’s $800 billion “Inflation Reduction Act” in August, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has seen his approval rating plummet.

A new poll out this week shows things haven’t improved as time has passed, calling into question Manchin’s re-election chances in 2024.

While Manchin’s approval rating back home continues to suffer, the Senator spent time this week in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum.