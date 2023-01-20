January 20, 2023
WHERE IT BELONGS: Joe Manchin’s West Virginia Approval is in the Toilet.
After selling out West Virginia energy workers by voting for President Joe Biden’s $800 billion “Inflation Reduction Act” in August, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has seen his approval rating plummet.
A new poll out this week shows things haven’t improved as time has passed, calling into question Manchin’s re-election chances in 2024.
While Manchin’s approval rating back home continues to suffer, the Senator spent time this week in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum.
He’s setting himself up for a lucrative post-Senate career.