January 21, 2023

AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD: GoFundMe Page Started To Help Complete MLK Statue.

“It’s just hard in Biden’s economy,” added artist Hank Thomas. “Nowadays you can’t even complete a simple sculpture with just $10 million dollars. The price of bronze has just skyrocketed beyond belief!”

At publishing time, GoFundMe announced that this was the fastest-ever fundraiser to hit its goal in the site’s history as Americans of all races came together to finally make a beautiful piece of art to honor MLK Jr.

Much faster, please!

 

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:45 pm
