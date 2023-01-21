January 21, 2023

AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD: GoFundMe Page Started To Help Complete MLK Statue.

“It’s just hard in Biden’s economy,” added artist Hank Thomas. “Nowadays you can’t even complete a simple sculpture with just $10 million dollars. The price of bronze has just skyrocketed beyond belief!”

At publishing time, GoFundMe announced that this was the fastest-ever fundraiser to hit its goal in the site’s history as Americans of all races came together to finally make a beautiful piece of art to honor MLK Jr.