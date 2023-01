GOODER AND HARDER, SAN FRAN: San Francisco gallery owner who hosed down homeless woman gets arrested, tossed in jail. “Despite her frequently hostile behavior, [Shannon Collier] Gwin said he had a soft spot for the woman and had let her sleep in the entryway of his gallery for multiple days. He had called social services and police in an effort to get her help, but found they let her back out after several days and she returned.”