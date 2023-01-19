January 19, 2023

SANTA FE DA TO CHARGE BALDWIN, ARMORER IN “RUST” SHOOTING FOR INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER: “Baldwin and [Rust armorer Hannah] Gutierrez-Reed will have to make themselves available for depositions. That’s the last thing either need while prosecutors ready themselves for a criminal trial that could put the defendants in prison for years to come. Will it get that far? I don’t have the video of Abrams’ comments, but he raises a good point: this will first go to a judge for a preliminary hearing. That’s usually a pro forma step in most prosecutions, but we can expect Baldwin to fight the indictment especially hard right from the beginning. He has the financial resources for a full-court press, so expect some fireworks sooner rather than later in the hearing.”