January 19, 2023

ROGER KIMBALL: The beautiful people turn their private jets towards Davos.

As the commentator CDR Salamander put it, we have reached the point where “any association with Davos should put an individual or organization under notice of suspicion… This wannabee [sic] gaggle of quasi-oligarchs and autocrat throne sniffers represents everything that is wrong with the human desire for control, power, and to crush the individual for fun and profit.”

Part of the problem is that the fancy people who congregate at Davos have not taken onboard Gertrude Stein’s admonition about knowing how far to go when going too far. It’s okay to swan into the mountain vastness of Davos on your private jet as if you were a Bond villain. But then don’t lecture the rest of the world about “carbon footprints” and “equity.”