YOU MUST WEAR THE RIBBON!! NHL Player’s Refusal to Wear Pride Jersey Sends Liberal Media Into Fits.

NHL defenceman Ivan Provorov refused to wear a rainbow flag gay pride jersey for the Flyers vs. Ducks game tonight (because he is a Russion Orthodox Christian) and what the media is doing to him is the Seinfeld Ribbon scene in real time👇👇👇 https://t.co/QQKdmituL3 pic.twitter.com/sfe0bph5qo

— Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) January 18, 2023