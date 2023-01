ED POSTED THIS CRAZY ARTICLE A LITTLE WHILE AGO: Absolutely Insane: Connecticut Law Would Axe Fitness Requirements For Female Firefighters. For background on the disparate impact liability policy he alludes to, which started in the 1970s, try my article here.

Our anti-discrimination laws are soooo messed up, I’m not sure we’ll ever be able to fix them. But at least I’m trying ….