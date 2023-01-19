January 19, 2023

21ST CENTURY PROBLEMS: Recruitment team unwittingly recommends ChatGPT for job interview.

Like Sky News’s attempt to have the bot write an article about itself, its initial attempts at Mr Taylor’s writing brief were deemed “competent but dull”.

Only with more specific briefs did it improve, the answer which made the final cut having received the additional requirement to write in the style of American author and copywriter Dave Trott.

“It was much better – it was punchier, it sounded more opinionated, and it got shortlisted,” said Mr Taylor.

He added: “When I told the assessor that she had shortlisted ChatGPT, she was slightly crestfallen.