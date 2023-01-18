January 18, 2023

THE WAR ON AFFORDABILITY: Colorado’s Scrambled Egg Policy. “The jump in price is primarily because of Colorado legislation HB20-1343 which was signed by this governor on July 1, 2020. HB20-1343 dictates the square footage that mid-level egg producers must provide for each chicken and that egg-laying hens must be ‘provided enrichments that allow them to exhibit natural behaviors, including a minimum, scratch areas, perches, nest boxes, and dust bathing areas.’ These new regulations have increased the cost of breakfast for Coloradans by 133% which is affecting the food affordability and food security of children and adults across the state.”