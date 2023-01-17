January 17, 2023
JOHN PODHORETZ: Compute! Compute!
Well, OK, that’s nice, only explain this: Why were said documents in a manila envelope labeled “Personal”? Classified information is, literally, the opposite of something that’s “personal.” Who wrote “personal” on them? Why were they in this office? We don’t know what they are, and we’re not supposed to know. But someone made the decision to hide them in an envelope marked with a misdirection. Trump faces prosecution because his behavior showed intent. Someone had intent here. Who? Why?
Compute! Compute!
Then it turns out that six weeks after the Archives were informed of these classified documents, Biden officials found some more—in his garage in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden was asked about this and said that, you know what else was in that garage? His Corvette. That answer either indicates that the president’s senility is no longer in question or that he has cleverly decided to deploy the concern that he is cognitively challenged, using the idea he’s senile as another form of misdirection.
Now, like Norman the robot trying to reconcile the paradox and failing, mainstream liberals began to shake and sputter.
Biden did it again yesterday: Oops: Joe Biden Just Torpedoed the Left’s Entire Jan. 6 ‘Insurrection’ Narrative.
That’s doubly true for his nonsense about how the defenders of “our democracy” on Jan. 6, 2021 were “outnumbered and in the face of a brutal attack,” but nonetheless, “our democracy held. We the people endured. And we the people prevailed.” The Jan. 6 protesters were not armed. Was there ever really any possibility that they would actually overcome the combined force of, as Joe enumerates them, “the Capitol Police, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, the National Guard, and other brave law enforcement officials”? They had no leader (with the highly questionable exception of Ray Epps), no plan, no goal, no weapons. They were let into the Capitol by police officers who held the doors open for them.
If Joe Biden were consistent and honest, and of course, those ships have sailed a long, long time ago, he would admit that there was absolutely no danger of the government falling on Jan. 6, 2021. The protesters didn’t have F-15s, or AR-15s either, for that matter, and now Old Joe has stated openly that without that kind of firepower, patriots don’t stand a chance against tyranny. But if that’s true, then the Jan. 6 “insurrectionists” never had a chance.
Norman coordinate! Norman coordinate!