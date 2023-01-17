«

January 17, 2023

JEFF DUNETZ: Biden’s Rejection Of Martin Luther King Jr’s Legacy. “Yesterday, just by going to a breakfast that claimed to honor the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. but run by Al Sharpton, President Biden advertised that he did not believe in Dr. King’s message of Justice and Tolerance. The breakfast was sponsored by Al Sharpton, a man who built his career on hatred and incitement of violence. Thus, Biden commemorated MLK Jr by supporting a man who disregarded Dr. King’s message.”

