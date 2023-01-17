January 17, 2023

HOW DARE YOU! Greta Thunberg Removed By Police From German Anti-Coal Protest.

UPDATE: Viral Video Of Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Being Detained Is Apparently Staged. “A new video shows Thunberg laughing with men in police uniform in front of cameras before being taken away:”

Like John and Yoko in the late ’60s, Colin Kaepernick after leaving the NFL, and AOC during her Green Nude Eel phase, Greta’s got to keep coming up with ways to generate new headlines now that her initial novelty has worn off.