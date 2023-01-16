January 16, 2023

ALOHA! HOLA! SHALOM! The Latest Woke Crazy—Don’t Say Aloha Or Hola Or Shalom.

Now [I] can’t speak for Hispanics or Hawaiians. But I do know that shalom wouldn’t bother Jews. Shalom means hello, goodbye, and peace.

Jews have three daily prayer services (morning, afternoon, and evening). Many of the prayers in each service end with a prayer for peace. A transliteration of that Hebrew prayer is, “Oseh shalom bimromav. Hu ya’aseh shalom aleinu. V’al kol Yisrael V’imru.” In English, it means, “They who make peace in their high places, may they bring peace upon us, and upon all Israel.

So when a Gentile greets a Jew with the word shalom, it’s one step toward answering our prayer for peace.

My Hispanic friends never objected when I greeted them with the word Hola. But all of my Latino and Latina friends hate the dual-gender word created by liberals such as David Oliver—Latinx.

Per the Huffington Post;

Many opponents of the term have suggested that using an un-gendered noun like Latinx is disrespectful to the Spanish language, and some have even called the term ‘a blatant form of linguistic imperialism.