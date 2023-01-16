January 16, 2023

THE GREAT GIG IN THE SKY: Hypersensitve Camera Beams Back Photo of the Dark Side of the Moon.

The NASA-built ShadowCam has beamed back its first image. The amazing photo is of the far side of the Moon and shows off the camera’s hypersensitivity to light.

ShadowCam is onboard the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO), known as Danuri. The mission was launched in August last year and marks South Korea’s first successful Moon orbiter.

The first photo shows the permanently shadowed wall and floor of the Shackleton crater in never before seen detail. To understand just how good ShadowCam is, below is the region of the Shackleton Crater imaged by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter in 2009, as in the left-hand side of the image which is in total darkness.