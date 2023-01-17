January 17, 2023

LAUGHINGWOLF’S FOLLOWUP on the Texas diner shooter. “What happens now? I think there is a growing probability (not possibility) that we are going to see ‘justice’ dispensed at the street level. When people are scared, do not feel safe anywhere, and have no faith in the system, they tend to take things into their own hands when they can. After all, if they know the person who just threatened them is going to be out in an hour or two after the prosecutor cuts a sweetheart deal with them, why take the risk?”

