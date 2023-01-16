«
»

January 16, 2023

RUT-ROH [VIP]: Is HBO’s ‘Velma’ Scooby-Doo Cartoon a Right-Wing Psyop? “It’s so bad that lefties who ought to love the show’s woke themes are now claiming the entire thing is an enemy psyop to make them look bad.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 3:53 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.