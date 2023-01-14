January 14, 2023

HOLLYWOOD IN TOTO: Why North Dallas Forty Is the Best Sports Film Ever.

The book “North Dallas Forty” is, of course, better than the movie, but for all Gent’s wit it might have been “Dandy” Don himself who got the best laugh.

Several former Dallas Cowboys attended the film’s premiere, and when asked about the movie Meredith quipped, “Heck if I knew that [Gent] was that good of a receiver I’d have thrown to him more.”

The ’70s Dallas Cowboys are legends, but Gent’s insight and willingness to speak the truth about the NFL has stood the test of time for its insight, humor and courage. There hasn’t been anything like it before or after.

I use this quote from the movie often:

“Every time I call it a game, you call it a business. And every time I call it a business, you call it a game!” – O.W. Shaddock (John Matuszak)

If that isn’t America’s Team well, it certainly is America’s psyche.