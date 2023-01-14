January 14, 2023

MANY OTHERS ARE SEEING SOMETHING VERY DIFFERENT: ‘I see love and strength:’ King family delivers powerful speeches as Embrace memorial honoring MLK is unveiled.

“I love this monument,” she said. “I see the love and strength and unity in these hands and how they symbolize a beautiful marriage and partnership. It was one that changed the world.”

At long last, the 20-foot tall, 40-foot wide monument — five years in the making — was officially unveiled Friday during a two-hour ceremony near the common’s 1965 Freedom Rally Plaza, the site of the memorial.

More than 1,000 people — many local and state officials, representatives and community activists and leaders — attended the celebration that featured songs and speeches, including powerful remarks from the King family.

The $10 million bronze sculpture, designed by Mass Design Group and American conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas, depicts a photo of the couple hugging after MLK won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.