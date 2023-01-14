January 14, 2023

I’VE COINED A WORD: “FOOLSPLAINING.” That’s when a moron ties to convince you of something that no rational person could believe, but it takes root with other like-minded fools.

The apologists trying to minimize Biden’s irresponsible handling of classified documents by comparing it to Trump’s is one such example of fools “explaining” things to us hoi polloi.

Their excuses are so sad, even the WHCA lapdogs aren’t buying it as eagerly as they would in the past. “Oh, Biden is cooperating, that’s a big difference.” Nope. It’s like saying, “I shot up the schoolyard, but surrendered when the cops encircled me. Please reward me for my restraint.”