January 14, 2023

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Why Biden’s backdoor student-debt bailout is a hot mess. “Of course, Biden’s move makes more sense when you consider it as a political maneuver. It will effectively accomplish his goal of funneling tax dollars to a constituency — young, highly educated people — that overwhelmingly vote for the Democratic Party (and possibly saved Dems in the midterms). But shrewd politics don’t change the fact it’s a foolish policy with awful implications — and a raw deal for taxpayers.”