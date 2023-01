SLOWER, PLEASE: Toyota President: Not So Fast with the EVs. “President Akio Toyoda said he is among the auto industry’s silent majority in questioning whether electric vehicles should be pursued exclusively, comments that reflect a growing uneasiness about how quickly car companies can transition…. [Said Toyoda,] ‘That silent majority is wondering whether EVs are really OK to have as a single option. But they think it’s the trend so they can’t speak out loudly.’”