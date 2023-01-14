January 14, 2023

SUNDOWN JOE APPROACHING SUNSET? Biden’s 2024 Ambitions in Jeopardy With Democrats Over Handling of Classified Documents.

Democrats, even those who ran in 2020, showed signs in 2022 they want to run in 2024. Gabriel Debenedetti wrote in New York magazine about the skepticism of another Biden run in 2024 rumbling quietly through the Democratic Party.

Vanity Fair reported Biden would likely make his 2024 presidential run official in February.

Poll after poll shows Americans don’t want Biden or Trump to run in 2024.