January 13, 2023

BIDEN VOTERS POSTING THEIR L’S ONLINE: Abbott explains using the words ‘enemy combatants’ for migrants after Dallas Morning News criticism.

Apparently, for the DMN editorial board, it all boils down to tone. It accuses Abbott of antagonizing the president. The board also falls in line with Abbott’s critics as it describes the governor’s actions as political moves. The solution is to play nice with Biden and maybe something can be worked out. That’s some pie-in-the-sky wishful thinking, if you ask me, given how Texas has been expected to go it alone against the constant flood of illegal immigrants crossing the southern border. Texas taxpayers are paying a big price, and Joe Biden doesn’t seem to be concerned about that injustice. Immigration is a federal responsibility.

The DMN editorial board wished that Abbott had met with Biden with the attitude expressed by El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, a Democrat. He told the DMN board, “I’m not going to be nice, and I’m not going to be rude, either.” My take is that Abbott acted in the same way. He went and welcomed Biden on the tarmac when he landed in Texas. He presented him with a letter. After a very brief time, the meet-up concluded and Abbott left, uninvited to continue on with Biden’s visit to Texas. President Unity excluded the governor and all other Republicans from his visit. Does that decision scream cooperation to you? Abbott responds to how he is treated.