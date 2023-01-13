January 13, 2023

THIS IS CNN: Biden’s whirlwind final days as vice president had aides scrambling to close his White House office. “Partly to wrap up his policy portfolios, partly to tout his accomplishments, and partly to occupy himself following the death of his son a year earlier, Biden thrust himself into work in a final sprint to mark what then appeared to be the end of a four-decade run at the highest levels of government.”

CNN assigned no fewer than four “reporters” to blame Biden’s work ethic and his harried staff for his little classified documents problem.