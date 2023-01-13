January 13, 2023

‘IN IT FOR HERSELF:’ Former Katie Porter Staffer Says California Dem’s Senate Run Motivated by ‘Fame’ and ‘Power.’

A former staff member for California congresswoman Katie Porter says that she believes the Democratic darling, who announced a 2024 run for Senate this week, is increasingly driven not by a desire to serve her constituents but by a desire to grow her own fame and power.

Sasha Georgiades, a Navy veteran who worked for two years as a Wounded Warrior fellow in Porter’s office, started calling out her former boss in late December, accusing Porter in media interviews and on social media of lashing out at her for her Covid-19 diagnosis and of running a toxic office where staff members are regularly screamed at and belittled.

In an interview with National Review after Porter announced her Senate run on Tuesday, Georgiades doubled down on her accusations and questioned Porter’s motives. She said she doesn’t believe Porter is “in it for the people anymore,” and is instead “in it for herself.”

“I think she likes the attention. I think she likes being a well-known name, and being a Democratic sweetheart,” Georgiades said. “I think the fame and the power, with anybody, can turn somebody in a direction that they may not have been before. I think it’s becoming less and less about her actually helping, and more and more about her ego.”