January 12, 2023

US Big Three Auto Companies Commit to Making Cars That People Don’t Want.

Both my mother and father made a solemn vow that as long as they lived, they would never buy a German or a Japanese car. No matter how well they were made. They were the enemies. They were the ones who killed nearly half a million Americans. Period.

And that value system was transported to me. In honor of my parents’ values, I couldn’t in good conscience buy a Japanese or German car.

I’ve been thinking that after all these years, I may have to change my mind. The American auto companies, which are so often bailed out by U.S. taxpayers, have made a pronouncement that they intend, in the next few years, to stop making and assembling gas-engine cars.

Meanwhile, in Japan: Toyota predicts most of its vehicles will still use gas in 2030.

It’s nice to know that somebody still caters to the vast majority of buyers.

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:41 am
