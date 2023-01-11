January 11, 2023

THE CREEPY CULT SURROUNDING THE GAS STOVE PANIC GETS EXPOSED:

Good luck finding much support for Scott Wiener and Max Kennedy’s claims that gas stoves are “toxic” and cause asthma. Yes, a search will produce a random study or two, but there’s been no landmark research regarding gas stoves proving they are a major health risk, much less is there anything that begins to justify federal government intervention.

What makes this even dumber is that all the Democrats currently pushing for a ban on gas stoves apparently have them. If they are so dangerous, why didn’t Elizabeth Warren, Jill Biden, Kamala Harris, and others get rid of their gas stoves years ago? Could it be because this entire discussion is completely manufactured?