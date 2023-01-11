«
January 11, 2023

CHRISTIAN TOTO: Mask-less Fallon: ‘Put on a Mask’ Indoors. “Now, Fallon’s ‘Show’ trails not just Fox News’ ‘Gutfeld’ but ‘The Late Show’ with Stephen Colbert and sometimes ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live.'”

That’s a long way down from Carson.

