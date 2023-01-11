January 11, 2023

BILL GERTZ: U.S. defeats China in simulated war over Taiwan, but costs are high, says new study on risks. “The cost, even in the ‘optimistic scenarios,’ according to the report: ‘The United States and Japan lose dozens of ships, hundreds of aircraft, and thousands of service members. Such losses would damage the U.S. global position for many years. While Taiwan’s military is unbroken, it is severely degraded and left to defend a damaged economy on an island without electricity and basic services.'”