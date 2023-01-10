January 10, 2023

UPDATE NEWSPEAK DICTIONARIES ACCORDINGLY, COMRADES! In bid to oppose racism, USC School of Social Work nixes use of the word ‘field.’

The University of Southern California’s School of Social Work is dropping use of the word “field” in an effort to oppose racism.

“As we enter 2023, we would like to share a change we are making at the Suzanne-Dworak-Peck School of Social Work to ensure our use of inclusive language and practice. Specifically, we have decided to remove the term ‘field’ from our curriculum and practice and replace it with ‘practicum.’ This change supports anti-racist social work practice by replacing language that could be considered anti-Black or anti-immigrant in favor of inclusive language,” a notice about the change states.

“Language can be powerful, and phrases such as ‘going into the field’ or ‘field work’ may have connotations for descendants of slavery and immigrant workers that are not benign,” the notice claims. The notice indicates that it is from the “Practicum Education Department” and to the “USC Suzanne Dworak-Peck Practicum Education Community, Faculty, Staff, and Students.