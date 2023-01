SHAKEOUT: Even before Monday’s launch failure, Virgin Orbit’s finances were dismal. “With such high development costs and a low cadence for a rocket that sells for $12 million per launch, how can Virgin Orbit be financially sustainable?”

Eric Berger, maybe the best space reporter right now, estimates the company might run out of cash as soon as March.

Sad if true, but the launch industry has seen such explosive growth that there are going to be a few losers as things shake out.