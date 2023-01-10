January 10, 2023

KATIE PORTER WON’T WAIT FOR DIANNE FEINSTEIN, JUST ANNOUNCES SHE’S RUNNING FOR HER SENATE SEAT. “Feinstein, who is still in the seat, hasn’t said one way or another if she’s running or not, but that doesn’t matter to Porter, who just won re-election to the House. She wants to make the move over to the Senate because it’s a safer seat. She won’t be challenged every two years. Porter is skilled at raising money from small-dollar donors and is beloved by progressives. However, she isn’t without baggage. Just recently, it was discovered that she horribly mistreated a staffer who was a Wounded Warrior Fellow and apparently has a history of being abusive to staff, which includes accusations of racism. Is she the best California Democrats can do? Probably.”

Finally, the grownups are back: Holy impeachment! Democrat Katie Porter is slammed on social media for dressing up as Batgirl in Congress on same day as historic inquiry vote.