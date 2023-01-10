January 10, 2023

SOD OFF, SWAMPY: Biden Admin Considers Nationwide Ban on Racist Gas Stoves.

They’ll force us to put all our energy needs onto a grid with a single point of failure. When the power goes out, you can still cook on a gas stove — and in a real pinch, warm at least a small part of the house with it.

Besides, if the would-be world-savers were serious about clean electricity, they’d be building nuclear plants left and right.

What they’re really serious about is enforced dependency and scarcity.

