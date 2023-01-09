January 9, 2023
GREAT MOMENTS IN PROJECTION: Classified documents from when Biden was VP are found in his think tank’s Washington office: Ten files were found day BEFORE midterms — but Department of Justice investigation has only just been made public.
No word yet if Biden will be siccing the FBI on himself over this.
Exit quote:
President Biden spoke about the classified documents the FBI found in former President Trump’s home. When Mr. Biden saw the FBI image of the documents he says he thought to himself, “How anyone could be that irresponsible?” https://t.co/7SixTE3OMT pic.twitter.com/sgQraMMOl5
— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 19, 2022