January 9, 2023

GREAT MOMENTS IN PROJECTION: Classified documents from when Biden was VP are found in his think tank’s Washington office: Ten files were found day BEFORE midterms — but Department of Justice investigation has only just been made public.

No word yet if Biden will be siccing the FBI on himself over this.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:30 pm
