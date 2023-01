SARAH HOYT’S SHOCKED FACE IS RESTING COMFORTABLY: Plant-based plastics may not be as eco-friendly as they seem. “It would take an astounding amount of land and water to grow enough plants to replace traditional plastics — plus energy is needed to produce and ship it all.”

We’d all be a lot better off if we didn’t devote so much time, energy, and creativity to solving problems that aren’t problems.