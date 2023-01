THEY NEED TO MAKE A PUBLIC APOLOGY: Crocs Shoes Silently Scrub Social Media After Drag Sponsorship Criticism. “At the end of December, the billion-dollar shoe brand, Crocs, announced its sponsorship of a kids drag fashion show for the RuPaul’s Drag Convention in London this past weekend. After ample backlash condemning the grooming behavior of the company, Crocs Europe silently deleted all signs of sponsorship.”