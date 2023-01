THEY SHOULD BUY MORE: Canada on Monday announced plans to buy 88 F-35A Joint Strike Fighters for CA$19 billion (U.S. $14 billion). “The fifth-generation fighters will replace Canada’s current fleet of CF-18 Hornets, the Royal Canadian Air Force’s version of the F/A-18, Anand said. Canada expects the full F-35 fleet to be delivered in time for the service to phase the older fighters out by the end of 2032.”