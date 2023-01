VICTORIA TAFT: More Proof That Nancy Pelosi Was More Responsible for J6 Riot Than Trump. “Even after the one-sided January 6 Committee left Pelosi’s role on the cutting room floor, there’s one inescapable conclusion: If she’d done her job, there would have been no riot, no deaths of Trump supporters, no show trials, and no political prisoners sitting in solitary confinement in a D.C. gulag for two years awaiting trial.”

I’d say she performed exactly the job she set out to.