January 9, 2023

JOHN GABRIEL: The Unbearable Lightness of Buttigieg. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has not met a crisis he can’t dodge.

Last July 4 weekend, airlines canceled more than 2,200 flights and delayed another 25,000. Democrats on Capitol Hill demanded reforms, but the Transportation Secretary did nothing.

That brings us to the last two weeks, when Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights, stranding thousands of travelers while their luggage was who knows where. Four days into the mess, Buttigieg wrote a letter. Four days later, Southwest fixed the issue on its own.

“Pete, what would you say you do here?”

This gig won’t ‘pad his resume for President’

Despite positive media treatment, Democrats are increasingly pointing out the unbearable lightness of Buttigieg.

“Nearly six months ago Bernie Sanders and I called for Buttigieg to implement fines and penalties on airlines for cancelling flights,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D–Calif.) posted to Twitter. “Why were these recommendations not followed? This mess with Southwest could have been avoided. We need bold action.”