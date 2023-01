IT’S EASY TO LAUGH AT THIS STUFF, RIGHT UP UNTIL YOUR EMPLOYER’S H.R. DEPARTMENT USES IT AGAINST YOU: ‘Deflective Whiteness’: The Latest Cockamamie Social Justice™ Race Hustle. “A libbed-out white liberal arts professor named Hannah Noel has invented a whole new weapon for corporate diversity trainers and public school social workers to wield against their captive white audiences, which also conveniently serves as a tool for personal enrichment via her accompanying book.”