January 9, 2023

ROBERT SPENCER: Las Vegas Solar Plant Suffers Terror Attack, but What Kind?

KLAS reported that a man named Mohammad Mesmarian is “facing terror-related charges after police said he rammed his car through a gate at a solar plant outside Las Vegas and set his car on fire, disabling the huge facility.” It seems that Las Vegas Metro police responded to a call from the plant on Wednesday morning; “employees at the plant said they found a car smoldering in a generator pit.”

The plant in question is called the Mega Solar Array, and it is no minor installation: it “provides energy to MGM properties,” which are quite considerable in the Las Vegas area, and “is run by a company called Invenergy.” Mesmarian, however, has put the plant out of action for at least two years by “ramming through a fence and setting the car on fire.”