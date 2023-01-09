January 9, 2023

HMM: Court May Force Hunter Biden To Disclose Buyers of His Pricy Artwork.

An Arkansas court may soon force Hunter Biden to disclose the identities of the buyers of his expensive artwork, information the White House has tried to conceal as it faces accusations of influence peddling.

The recovering crack addict cited “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances” in a request to lower his child support payments for four-year-old Navy Joan Roberts, the New York Post reported. That request prompted Navy Joan’s mother, Lunden Roberts, a former exotic dancer at a Washington, D.C., strip club, to formally demand information about Biden’s lucrative art transactions.

“The plaintiff asked for detailed information about the defendant’s works of ‘art’ and the purchasers of the same,” Roberts’s attorney wrote in a Dec. 27 court filing.