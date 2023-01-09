January 9, 2023

THE LONG MARCH BACK THROUGH THE INSTITUTIONS: A sharp right turn for Florida’s New College: ‘We are recapturing higher ed.’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to turn the very progressive New College of Florida, the state’s liberal arts honors college, into a classical liberal arts school that replaces “diversity, equity and inclusion” with “equality, merit, and colorblindness.” He appointed six new conservative trustees, including the Manhattan Institute’s Christopher Rufo and Hillsdale College’s Larry Arnn.

According to a press release, New College will “hire new faculty with expertise in constitutionalism, free enterprise, civic virtue, family life, religious freedom, and American principles” and “establish a graduate school for training teachers in classical education.”

DeSantis has vowed to fight “philosophical lunacy” in public education, report Ana Ceballos and Jeffrey S. Solochek in the Tampa Bay Tribune.

“We are recapturing higher education,” said Rufo, who’s campaigned against teaching “critical race theory and gender ideology” in public schools.