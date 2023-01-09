January 9, 2023

TRANSGENDER WARS: The 11th Circuit and the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Western Virginia have both recently issued decisions on transgender issues that are consistent with the law instead of consistent with what fashionable people would like the law to be. And there are a couple of other cases pending in federal court. If there is a cert petition in the 11th Circuit case or an appeal in the Southern District of West Virginia case, the American Civil Rights Project will likely be filing an amicus curiae brief based on the argument contained in Pete Kirsanow and my comment.