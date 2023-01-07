January 7, 2023

4CHAN SCORES AGAIN: There Are Many Questions About George Santos, but Latest Leftist Complaint Is Incredibly Dumb.

There are a ton of valid questions that one might ask about Rep. George Santos (R-NY) who seems to be following in the grand tradition of Joe Biden and lying — a lot — about his background and a variety of aspects of his life. Given all the things that Democrats could validly attack about him, they lost what was left of their minds to spread a conspiracy theory that he was flashing a “white power” sign during the voting for Rep. Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House. I could go through the whole rigamarole that an “okay” signal isn’t necessarily a “white power” sign, that the whole thing was originally made up as a troll on 4chan to see who would fall for it, and some of the people on the left continue to do so. They’ve been told, but they keep spreading this gas periodically throwing this out there at someone. Here goes the left and the liberal media again.

Funny, that’s not what Snopes told me in 2020: Snopes: Trump Campaign Falsely Suggests Biden Promoted ‘White Power’ Symbol.

In reality, Biden used the hand gesture to illustrate his assertion that massive corporations and U.S. President Donald Trump himself have in the past paid “zero” in taxes.

So evidently, using the “Okay” hand gesture to indicate zero is not racist, but using the “Okay” hand gesture to indicate, err, “Okay” is?

As Glenn noted in December of 2019 when Rolling Stone got the vapors because someone at the Army-Navy game flashed the OK sign, “The 4Chan trollers have scored again. I remember when ’culture jamming’ was a lefty thing, but the lefty culture jammers never scored at this level.”