PLAYING NOW INSIDE YOUR GUT: The Invisible Extinction. A fascinating new documentary on the race to save vanishing microbes. Available on streaming services, it offers a great overview of the research into the link between the changing microbes in our bodies and the rising rates of food allergies, obesity, diabetes, autism, asthma, Alzheimer’s and other diseases. Some of the experimental treatments (there are hundreds of clinical trials underway) are already showing promise.