January 7, 2023

OLD AND BUSTED: “It was necessary to destroy the village in order to save it.”*

The new hotness? It’s necessary to increase pollution in order to fight global warming: A startup says it’s begun releasing particles into the atmosphere, in an effort to tweak the climate.

A startup claims it has launched weather balloons that may have released reflective sulfur particles in the stratosphere, potentially crossing a controversial barrier in the field of solar geoengineering. Geoengineering refers to deliberate efforts to manipulate the climate by reflecting more sunlight back into space, mimicking a natural process that occurs in the aftermath of large volcanic eruptions. In theory, spraying sulfur and similar particles in sufficient quantities could potentially ease global warming. It’s not technically difficult to release such compounds into the stratosphere. But scientists have mostly (though not entirely) refrained from carrying out even small-scale outdoor experiments. And it’s not clear that any have yet injected materials into that specific layer of the atmosphere in the context of geoengineering-related research. That’s in part because it’s highly controversial. Little is known about the real-world effect of such deliberate interventions at large scales, but they could have dangerous side effects. The impacts could also be worse in some regions than others, which could provoke geopolitical conflicts. Some researchers who have long studied the technology are deeply troubled that the company, Make Sunsets, appears to have moved forward with launches from a site in Mexico without any public engagement or scientific scrutiny. It’s already attempting to sell “cooling credits” for future balloon flights that could carry larger payloads.

To be fair, it’s an idea that’s Obama administration approved:

But why is Make Sunset thinking on such a small scale? Go for the big time! Could A Small Nuclear War Reverse Global Warming?’

* Flashback: Peter Arnett: Whose Man in Baghdad? “Remember the phrase ‘We had to destroy the village in order to save it’? It has become totemic. Arnett was the originator of the phrase. The trouble is, as first B.G. Burkett and then I discovered after a little investigation, the report was wrong. It wasn’t the U.S. that destroyed Ben Tre, (a town, not a village) but the Vietcong. And the soldier Arnett was most likely quoting remembers saying ‘It was a shame the town was destroyed,’ not the fatuity Arnett made famous.”